EACC Officers attached at Isiolo, Isiolo County,on Friday arrested a Commissioner of Police and a Sergeant for allegedly abuse of Office.

Available Police report from Isiolo Police Station, says that EACC Officers, on Friday at 17.30 hrs, arrested Michael Kioko Kaitha, Commissioner of Police, AP Commander Isiolo and Sgt (Driver) James Mithainga at Isiolo road block on board motor vehicle reg no.GKB433T Isuzu double cabin loaded with 100 liters of petrol, animal feeds and saw dust believed to be transported to Nairobi.

They were both arrested for the offence of Abuse of office.

Both were later released on cash bail of ksh.50,000/= each.

EACC sleauth are now investigating the matter prior to arraigning the duo in court.