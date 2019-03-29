EACC probes claims of illegal recruitment in Garissa County

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating how Garissa County recruited 85 new employees without advertising, shortlisting or interviewing the employees for the said jobs.

This after National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale claimed Counties in Northern Kenya are employing unqualified staff at the expense of those with genuine academic papers.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has however dismissed the claims saying employment in County Governments is well structured and all employees are recruited depending on needs.

Speaking during the launch of a programme for the treatment and care of diabetes among children, Korane accused Duale of politicizing the matter saying his claims are false.

“I want to inform those claiming that Garissa County has employed unqualified personnel that as a devolved Government we are at liberty to employ those who will help us enhance service delivery,” said the Governor.

Korane insists that County Governments are not departments under the National Government and are at liberty to employ anyone they feel was best suitable for the vacancy that needed to be filled.

He even gave an example of a Ugandan woman who was hired to spearhead the war against HIV Aids without academic qualifications and now works at the UN headquarters.

“The constitution has empowered us and we won’t hesitate to pluck a cattle herder from the oblivion and recruit him or her to serve in offices so long as they are adding value.” said Governor Korane.

Duale had singled out Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu and Turkana Counties and urged EACC to probe the matter.

EACC officers are already conducting forensic investigations over the alleged illegal employment at the Garissa County Government.

The EACC officers are also looking into how a staff is awarded a job group R or N and a salary increment prior to meeting all requirements.

The investigators have been conducting face to face interview with those said to have benefitted from the same.

County Secretary Abdi Mohammed Sheikh even wrote an internal memo on 15th March this year requesting all directors, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors to avail their academic certificates by 22nd March 25, 2019.