Education CS confirms 83 pc transition rate to secondary schools

Education Cabinet secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed says over 83 per cent of candidates who sat for last year’s Kenya certificate of primary education have joined form one in various secondary schools across the country.

Speaking during a tour of various schools in Nakuru County while inspecting the progress of the new competency based curriculum, Amina hailed the national education management information system used during the process saying it succeeded in eliminating cases of fraud.

Weeks into the first term of secondary education calendar and with schools having concluded form one intake on Friday last week, the government is declaring success in its quest for a 100 percent transition to secondary schools.

Speaking at st Mary’s girls primary school in Nakuru county Monday, Amina assured the country of the government’s commitment in attaining the 100% transition saying that the administration unit is already working at the grassroots level to make sure that every pupil joins form one.

Expressing confidence with the national education management information system, Amina said cases of fraud in admission of students to from one were reduced drastically even as she assured head teachers that the government will work closely with them in efforts aimed at reforming the education sector.