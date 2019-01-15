Education ministry releases games calendar

The Ministry of Education has released this year’s co-curricular activities calendar of events which will run from April to December.

Mombasa county will play host to basketball, hockey, rugby 15s and 7s, swimming, handball, and athletics games between 5th -14th of April.

According to the Ministry of Education, 2019 Co-curricular activities calendar will run from April to December.

During first term Mombasa County will play host to basketball, hockey, rugby 15s and 7s, swimming, handball, and athletics games between 5th -14th of April, while Kakamega county will host Primary Schools National Athletics Championship between 7th and 13th of April, and Special Needs Primary Schools National Athletics between 6th and 12th of April.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya Science and Engineering Fair will be hosted in Nakuru County between 7th and 14th of April for the second time after hosting it again early this month.

During second term, Kisumu and Meru Counties will be hosting both National Games Championships and Special; Needs National Ball Games between 26th July – 4th of August and 26th July to 4th of August respectively.

Federation of East African Secondary Schools Games will be played in Mwanza, Tanzania between 15th to 24th December..’’ Nakuru County will in 3rd term play host to Kenya Music Festival Writers Workshop between 30th November and 3rd December.

Elsewhere, Kenya Teachers Training National Ball Games Championship will be played in Meru County between March 28th to 5th of April.