Education stakeholders in Mombasa embrace new system

Education stakeholders in Mombasa have embraced the newly introduced system of education that kicked off a week ago across the country.

However, teachers in both the public and private stakeholders have also called on the government to mobilize resources, train teachers and foster engagements for a successful implementation of the new framework that will replace 8-4-4 .

A week after the ministry of education implemented new 2-6-3-3-3 curriculum which is currently being rolled out in Pre-primary one to grade three,  stakeholders say the government should address challenges as they arise to ensure a smooth implementation process.

Private schools owners in particular are optimistic the new education system will drastically reduce the burden of education on parents, teachers and pupils if implemented well.

Aaron Mongare a member of Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) and David Omato Head Teacher Nyali Hill School Academy say the government should also consider subsidies to private schools.

According to the Ministry of education, the new curriculum will be rolled out in phases with full implementation expected in 2023.

