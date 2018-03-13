Efforts to auction Uchumi properties flop

Efforts by a supplier to start the process of auctioning some of the property belonging to Uchumi Supermarkets hit a snag after the management of the retailer demanded documentations for the claims.

Euromart Limited through Kiriiyu Merchants Auctioneers wanted to serve Uchumi Supermarkets a 15-day auction notice to recover 67 million shillings it claims is owed by the retailer.

However, the management of Uchumi Supermarkets told Kiriiyu Merchants Auctioneers to service its legal team with documents detailing the claim so that the two parties can engage on how to settle the issue.

A supplier obtained a court order to auction property belonging to Uchumi Supermarkets on claims that the listed retailer had failed to pay a 67 million shillings debt after supplying them with a wide range of imported goods five years ago.

Euromart Limited was targeting property at Uchumi Supermarkets head office and the Ngong Road outlet.

Documents presented showed that Euromart Limited had yesterday obtained a court order from the Commercial and Admiralty Division to auction the retailer’s property through Kiriiyu Merchants Auctioneers.

The court directed that Euromart Limited serves the retailer a 15-day notice before auctioning the said property to recover 67 million shillings then report back to the court on progress made on 16th of next month.

