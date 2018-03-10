Efforts to return Safari Rally to World Championship lauded

Kenya Motor Sport Federation president Phineas Kimathi has once again lauded the government’s efforts as Kenya aims at pushing for the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship Calendar by 2020.

Kimathi believes the efforts, coupled by endless meetings with Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation, will play a big part in the expected return of the Safari.

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally Project, recently assigned new headquarters at the Kasarani Stadium, and whose official opening was graced by the President of the International Automobile Federation, Jean Todt, is expected to ensure the once prestigious Safari Rally regains its WRC status.

After failing to achieve parameters set by the World Rally Championship, the Safari Rally was officially dropped from the WRC calendar in 2002, after 29 years.

And for the first time since the Rally started in 1953, the government has thrown its full weight behind the rally, geared towards aiding it regain its lost glory that and its WRC status.

Phineas Kimathi, a former rally driver himself, is confident that once again, Kenyan drivers will have a chance to shine on home soil.

And with technological advancements shaping the way sports fans access their favorite sports, Kimathi expects the Safari Rally to compete with other major sporting events in terms of viewership.

A return to the WRC would likely mean a route similar to the 2002 event, which included 627 competitive miles in 12 sections across three days.

