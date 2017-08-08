Security has been beefed up with over 150,000 security officers deployed across the country to man the voting process.

Acting interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i says the police will carry out their responsibility professionally and as per the law.

Matiang’i further noted that this will be the most peaceful election post independent and urged Kenyans not to fear.

The Ministry of Interior and National Coordination has also provided a hotline number 0800724956 where Kenyans are free to call in case of any security related incidents during this electioneering period.

Meanwhile, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured Kenyans of a free and fair electoral process.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi, Chebukati urged Kenyans to be patience during the results transmission period saying delays in transmission will not undermine the credibility of the election.

He gave an assurance that the technology infrastructure has been secured and will continue to be monitored on a 24hour basis.

The IEBC boss further said that polling stations without 3G or 4G network will have their results transmitted electronically through satellite.

Chebukati added that security will be upheld in all the polling stations countrywide and asked voters to just produce their ID cards or passports for identification to be allowed to vote.

