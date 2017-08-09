Aukot says no party should claim victory yet

Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot says the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is the only body mandated to officially announce election results and no party should claim victory yet.

“There is no reason for tension as no one has been confirmed as the winner or loser yet,” he said.

Aukot urged all presidential candidates to avail themselves at the national tallying center at Bomas of Kenya to go through the system together with their agents.

The Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate while addressing the media at Bomas also noted that there were questions of credibility during the transmission of the results.

“There has also been a challenge in accessing the Forms 34A and 34B,” he added.

Aukot alleged that some of the agents were being asked to return to their polling stations in order to sign Forms 34A after transmission.

In conclusion Aukot urged IEBC not to rush into releasing results that could in turn cause chaos in the country.

This comes shortly after IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said that in the event there was a discrepancy between the hard copy results and the electronic results, the hard copy signed by agents was final.

“Presidential agents have been given access to all polling station results which included Forms 34A’s, as they are uploaded and a public access link,” Chebukati said.

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba on his part said that they had so far received 28,000 form 34A’s and that they expected much more as the day goes by.

Chiloba also went ahead to assure Kenyans that the manner in which the system was set meets the highest level of integrity, and Kenyans should indeed trust the process.

“The process of transition of the results was made deliberate for a reason, no other person has access to the system and there is no cause for alarm,” Chiloba stated.

https://forms.iebc.or.ke/documents is the link to access the forms. However, forms will be uploaded as they are made available.