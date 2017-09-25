Babu Owino arrested for insulting president Uhuru

Embakasi East MP Paul Owino aka Babu Owino is in police custody in relation to abusive remarks on the President.

He is alleged to have made the remarks while addressing rallies in Kawangware. Officers at the DCI headquarters are studying the clip that captured the said utterances for possible action.

Later in in a social media message Owino said he has nothing to apologize adding that he had not named any person.

Meanwhile, a section of Kiambu residents staged a series of demonstrations along the busy Thika Supper Highway near Githurai, Juja Town, Thika Town, Githunguri, Limuru, Githurai, Ruiru and Gatundu demanding that Babu Owino should be arrested.

The demonstrators used twigs and stones blocking roads as they lit fire too. They were later dispersed by anti-riot police who lopped in the air tear gas canisters.

Elsewhere, former Nakuru Town Member of Parliament David Manyara has been charged before a Nakuru court with incitement to violence.

Manyara, who is also the Jubilee Party chairman for Nakuru County is faced with accusations of uttering words aimed at causing ethnic violence among communities.

The Jubilee Nakuru County Chairman is reported to have uttered the words at a demonstration last week.

The demonstrations were in relation to the Supreme Court verdict that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the August general elections.

Manyara was arraigned before Chief magistrate Benard Mararo.