Babu Owino released on Shs. 200,000 bond

Embakasi East lawmaker Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has been released on a 200,000 shilling bond after denying charges of grievous harm and use of force during the August 8 general elections.

Owino appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani at the Kibera law courts after spending three nights in police custody.

He denied causing grievous bodily harm to Joshua Otieno Obiende during the August poll. Gandani while issuing the bond said the prosecution did not produce any evidence of interference with witnesses by the accused and therefore unnecessary denial of bond would create chaos.

The prosecution argued that if released, the accused would interfere, intimidate and threaten witnesses.

However the magistrate was quick to warn Owino that the court would not hesitate to cancel the bail if he jumped bail or committed similar offences. The case will be heard on the 5th of December this year.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of Kenya-LSK has asked the Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet to take disciplinary action on police officers who allegedly manhandled Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Thursday at Milimani court during his re-arrest shortly after he was released on cash bail on incitement charges.

In a statement Law Society of Kenya President Isaac Okero also asked the inspector general to take action on officers who he alleged used excessive force to disperse the protesting NASA supporters.

Okero said officers used force and prevented the MP’s lawyer Otiende Amollo from communicating with him.

He further said police fired tear gas at Milimani law courts premises disrupting the court proceedings. Okero said the National Police Service must strive for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline among its members and comply with constitutional standards of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Okeyo now has asked the director of public prosecution-DPP to prosecute the officers for violating the constitution.

Okeyo says LSK has given the inspector general seven days to give the names and force numbers of officers who are shown to have acted in violation of the constitution, failure to which they shall initiate private prosecution.