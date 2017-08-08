Ballot papers mistakenly marked rejected in Imara Daima to be counted

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says ballot papers mistakenly marked rejected in Imara Daima will be counted after consensus by party agents.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba says disciplinary action will be taken against its officers whose actions had impeded the voting process.

Reacting to the arrest of a clerk who issued double ballots, Chiloba stated that the Commission has guarded against every foreseeable risk.

He stated that some clerks failed to pay keen attention to the process of verifying voters using the KIEMS kits.

Earlier, during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, the main tallying centre, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the Commission has replaced Returning Officers in Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westlands over delayed voting.

Earlier, in some polling stations, there had been some delays with voters complaining that they were yet to start voting at 6am as required.

Meanwhile, one person sustained serious injuries while five others suffered minor injuries following a commotion at Mathare North Social Hall in Nairobi following a stampede.

The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment with the queues at Mathare North Ward in Mathare Constituency spanning kilometers as the anxious voters wait to cast their ballot.

Sam Kahura, the Mathare Social Hall Presiding Officer, expressed confidence that voting will proceed without any hitches while voters are optimistic of a smooth process.

In Mombasa, two people were injured at Ziwa La Ng’ombe polling station in a similar commotion.

However, the situation at the Ziwa la Ng’ombe was getting out of hand as voters turned unruly after some tried to skip the long queues. Police were forced to intervene and restore normalcy.