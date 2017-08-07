Bars in Isiolo, Meru ordered closed ahead of poll

Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya has ordered the closure of all bars in the county by 9pm Monday evening to enable voters exercise their voting rights while sober.

The directive follows complains by some politicians that youths are likely to be bought alcohol affecting voter turnout in areas perceived to be jubilee strong holds.

Speaking in his office, Natembeya said he had received complaints to that effect and assured the candidates that apart from ordering the closure of bars by 9 PM, his office will also deploy police officers in all parts of the County to ensure that law and order prevails during and after the crucial voting exercise.

Mohamed Liban who is vying for the senator’s position has claimed that that his opponents plan to avail alcohol to youths on the eve of the Elections so that they do not turn up to vote.

Elsewhere, Meru county commissioner has said that all bars and alcoholic outlets will be closed at 8pm on the eve of elections in the whole of Meru County.

Speaking at Buuri sub-county where he was launching a new district, the commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said that this will ensure voting while sober.

He further gave a stern warning to those who are planning to flout IEBC rules saying that they will be taken to court.

Separately, IEBC has moved to address the issue of internet connection challenges in Murang’a County to ensure smooth submissions of results after casting of ballots.

According to County Returning Officer Joseph Mukewa, the team will be using internet from three different service providers; Safaricom, Airtel and Orange, interchangeably depending on the strength of the signal.