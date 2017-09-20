Bees attack protesters, police, journalists outside Supreme Court

There was drama, tension and laughter in equal measure outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday when members of the public, journalists and police officers scampered for safety after they were attacked by bees.

The attack occurred while judges of the Supreme Court were delivering a detailed judgment on the Presidential petition filed by NASA leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

One person was injured when his friends literally dragged him for over fifty meters to save him from the bees.

A beggar who was stung by the bees was attended to by the St. Johns Ambulance team that was on standby.

Our very own reporter Victor Muyakane was not spared either and had to stop relaying news to seek medication after being stung by the bees.

The incident brought a near stampede as some people scampered without establishing exactly what the problem was.

An eye witness told Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) that a man walked to the scene and allegedly unleashed the bees from a can. Others claimed to have seen a bee hive near the Supreme Court.

The incident came moments after police officers in riot gear dispersed demonstrators outside the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse a crowd that had gathered near Supreme Court in Nairobi as the five Supreme Court Judges delivered their verdict on the presidential petition.

Police dispersed the rowdy Jubilee and NASA coalition supporters to stop them from clashing. It is reported that some protesters had started chanting songs in praise praise of their preferred presidential candidates.

Jubilee supporters are expected to hold protests to express their displeasure with the Supreme Court ruling nullifying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory immediately after the full judgment.