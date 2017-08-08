Businesses close as Kenyans go to the polls

Business in Nairobi came to a standstill as hundreds of thousands of city residents went to the polls to exercise their democratic right.

The Nairobi central business district was a pale shadow of the vibrant and human-traffic jammed town witnessed during working days.

Most business premises were closed save for a few service providers in the transport industry, restaurants and kiosks.

The streets of Nairobi remained deserted while retail outlets and food chain remained closed.

A spot check by KBC revealed that the one biggest prayer among business owners was for peace to prevail during and after the general election.

Some businesses, however, kept their doors open despite the polls and a deserted town.

Taxi drivers, matatus and motor bike operators as well as a few fast food joints, rated hotels and kiosk owners went on business as usual.

They urged fellow Kenyans to remain calm after the election to ensure the business environment remains conducive.

Kenya’s shilling has held steady around 103 to the dollar.

Long queues characterized voting centres across the country as Kenyans turned up in their numbers to elect their leaders.

In Nairobi, voters arrived at the polling centers as early as 3am. Voters patiently waiting for their turn in what some said appeared to be eternity.

There was heavy security presence on the streets of Nairobi and other major towns.

The government has deployed more than 150,000 security personnel, including wildlife rangers, to protect 41,000 polling stations.

First results are not expected before Wednesday. The election authorities have committed to release the presidential results within four days after the voting day.

Reporting by Carol Njenga and Margaret Kalekye