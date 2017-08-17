Catholic clergy call for post polls national dialogue

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling for a national dialogue and reconciliation among Kenyans in an effort to unite Kenyans during this post elections period.

The catholic clergy says that there are underlying issues that has emerged after the elections that needs to be addressed by all stakeholders in order to ensure national unity and cohesion.

Addressing the press today at Ruaraka Clergy Home, the catholic bishops led by Kenya conference of Catholic chairperson Rev. Philip Anyolo called on President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as other leaders to take lead in embracing peace and uniting Kenyans.

The clergy also called on the government to come out clean on claims that lives were lost during post-election protests. The Bishops said conflicting reports from different government agencies were sending a bad signal over the matter.

The Deputy Chairperson Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Rev. John Owaa further lauded the opposition for seeking legal redress over the disputed presidential results instead of using street protests.

Meanwhile, a section of Kenyans has hailed the decision by the National Super Alliance (NASA) to seek legal redress over the presidential vote dispute.

Those who spoke to the press termed the decision as prudent as it will help sustain peace and enable the electorate to establish the truth on what transpired during the August 8 poll.

Analysts say the decision by NASA to file the presidential petition in the Supreme Court will prove the ultimate test for Chief Justice David Maraga since he was sworn in, in October last year.

Justice Maraga who took office with his deputy, Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justice Isaac Lenaola, joining judges Mohamed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang’, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u will preside over the case by NASA.

The planned petition by NASA challenging the IEBC declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the duly-elected president comes just a month after CJ Maraga gazetted new rules to guide the petition this year.

In the rules, NASA will need 1 million shillings as deposit to file the petition in the court, as security for the costs, and a further 500,000 shillings upon lodging the petition, in the case that NASA Co-principal Raila Odinga says will shape the country’s history.