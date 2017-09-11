Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati says they have thrashed out the differences that had threatened to divide the Commission and will now work together as a team.

Speaking in Naivasha, Chebukati said they had a fruitful meeting with Commissioners as well as CEO Ezra Chiloba, and ventilated on issues affecting the commission as well as claims of disintegration.

“We want to assure the Country that despite the challenges we have experienced in the recent past, the commission is more than committed to ensure that the Country has a successful election come October 17th.”

The commission acknowledged that it faces serious time constraints and has resolved to solely focus on the preparations for the Presidential election.

Chebukati said, “We are coming out as one team with a common vision that will enable us deliver on our mandate. It was very evident that this retreat was necessary. It helped to clear issues of concern and we are now better off than when we came here.”

He said they have agreed to review and streamline the operations of the project team for purposes of efficient and effective delivery of the Presidential election.

The CEO Ezra Chiloba was tasked to assess the implementation challenges that were experienced during the August poll and propose a project implementation framework aligned with existing organization structure.

On the alleged memo Chebukati sent to Chiloba demanding answers, Chebukati said they will review the responses by the secretariat and communicate the same at a later date.

He has now called on Kenyans to remain patient as the Commission prepares for the fresh presidential election on 17th of October.

Chebukati further said that the Commission will Tuesday hold a joint meeting with stakeholders in the election to deliberate on progress and address concerns raised by some.

The meeting comes even as NASA maintain they will not participate in the election unless IEBC is restructured and some of its officials among them Chiloba are fired.

Earlier Chebukati had rubbished allegations that he was holding night meetings with NASA principals terming them false and reckless and challenged those making them to make public the nature of the ‘so called meetings’ and the venues they were held.