Court declines to block NASA’s quest to eject IEBC officials

The High court has declined to stop the quest by the National Super Alliance- NASA to have officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission removed from office.

Justice Roseline Korir declined to grant temporary orders sought by 12 residents in Nakuru on grounds that she is yet to study the written submissions filed before the court.

The petitioners had sought prayers to bar the NASA leadership or its supporters from making prejudicial statements against the electoral agency until the matter before the court is sufficiently heard and determined.

Justice Korir declined to grant temporary orders stopping NASA leaders or their supporters in their bid to expel the officials or meddling with the affairs of the electoral agency amid preparations for the repeat Presidential election slated for October 26.

Justice Korir instead rescheduled the ruling of the case to Tuesday next week pending her meticulous study of written submissions before the court.

In the case, the petitioners urged the court to move with speed and compel NASA to abandon its illegal recourse to justice. Jubilee party has been enjoined in the case as interested party.

Elsewhere, a Machakos county employee, a deputy head teacher and a second year university student were arraigned in Kangundo over breach of electoral laws.

Cecilia Mbula, Boniface Mutungi and Stephen Okoth who worked with the IEBC as presiding officers during the August 8 general election were charged with presenting unsecured and unused ballot papers to a constituency returning officer in Machakos County.

The three denied the charges before Kangundo senior principal magistrate Desdarius Orimba and were released on a 100,000 shillings cash bail.

And the Moi girls’ student murder suspect is set to be arraigned in court yet again to face new murder charges. This is after another student succumbed to injuries sustained in the September fire incident raising the death toll to 10.

The Moi girl’s student was last month released from custody on a cash bail of 200,000 shillings.