The Supreme Court has made a clarification that its role in the presidential petition is not to subvert the will of Kenyans.

Chief Justice David Maraga who took over from Dr Willy Mutunga said they are only exercising judicial powers on behalf of Kenyans.

He also noted that it is not within the court’s purview to determine who should hold the post of the Presidency.

While reading a detailed judgment Wednesday, Maraga reminded politicians that the electorate always looks forward for improved lives whenever an election is held.

The President of the Supreme Court warned that the moment the constitution is ignored by Kenyans then illegalities take centre stage.

He singled out countries that have suffered instability orchestrated by elections that lack credibility, accountability and transparency.

During the judgment, the Chief Justice recalled the 2007 post election violence that led to the death of over 1300 Kenyans while over 600,000 were displaced.

He consequently said that any society should not be led on the might of force but the rule of law adding that interests of future generations should always be considered whenever laws are enacted.

Meanwhile, the IEBC came under sharp focus in the judgment read Wednesday by Supreme Court Judges, with Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu laying her blame on how the electoral body conducted itself during and after the august 8th general election.

The electoral body was accused of a myriad of issues perpetrated in total disregard to the provisions of the constitution and electoral law making the whole process a sham.

Some of the illegalities and irregularities raised by the petitioner and which the IEBC could not debunk in their response include announcement of unverified results, transmission of defective forms 34As and 34Bs, as well as failure to comply with the court order directing scrutiny of the IEBC servers.

The judges questioned the motive of announcing final results before all forms 34As and 34Bs had been compiled.

The Deputy Chief Justice further dismissed the notion that numbers matter in an election, emphasizing that elections are a continuous process that do not only involve voting but also incorporates tallying.

The Deputy Chief justice said the tallying was flawed rendering the whole election process unverifiable.

Justice Mwilu also took issue with the contemptuous manner in which the IEBC declined to allow the petitioner in the presence of court appointed officials to access its servers.

IEBC meeting with NASA and jubilee

Elsewhere, the IEBC’ meeting with NASA and Jubilee, amid controversy over the preparations for the fresh presidential election due in October has been postponed.