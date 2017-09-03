Deadline for filing election petitions nears

All the election losers wishing to challenge the outcome of the August 8th elections have until Friday 8th September to file their petitions in court.

The law allows a period of 28 days after the declaration of the results within which to file cases.

Any person that intends to challenge the outcome of the elections of governor, senator, Member of Parliament, Woman Representative, and Member of County Assembly have only this week to file the suit.

Despite an expectation by the Judiciary to receive up to 200 election petitions this year, only 24 had been filed by last week.

Siaya governorship loser Nicholas Gumbo became the first of the many expected to file their suits yesterday.

Former Teso South Mp Mary Emase and her former Teso North counterpart Arthur Odera have filed their petitions challenging their ouster at the Busia High Court.

The two are the only former legislators to have moved to court to challenge their defeat following the August 8th polls.

Following the nullification of the presidential elections by the Supreme Court Friday and finding the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) guilty of hurting the integrity of the August vote might fuel renewed sense of litigation from losers who would have otherwise not filed a case.

At least 188 petitions were filed in the courts in 2013.

