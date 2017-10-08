Dilemma ahead of repeat presidential elections

The forthcoming repeat presidential elections has been termed by political pundits as a curtain-raiser for succession politics both at Jubilee and NASA Camps.

But that will only happen if the elections are held on the 26th of this month as scheduled by the IEBC and opposed by the NASA coalition.

The race to consolidate votes continues as front runners gain momentum less than 20 days to the fresh presidential elections.

Jubilee Party members are vigorously campaigning for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta whose win was nullified by the Supreme Court and have even sponsored a bill to review electoral laws.

NASA on the other hand organizing protests clamouring for reforms in the electoral agency IEBC even as they opposes electoral law amendments threatening to boycott the rerun if their demands are not met.

Article 138 of the constitution states a presidential election must be held in all the 290 constituencies. Some political commentators interpret the boycott threats being made by NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga as a possible tactic for stalling elections.

This is perhaps the reason Jubilee Party is proposing that in a presidential contest between two candidates, if one pulls out of the race the other shall be declared president.

Political Analyst and Constitutional Lawyer Danstan Omari says a selection of President instead of an election through a competitive process would injure the legitimacy of that presidency especially in the eyes of international community.

NASA leaders well aware of this are on the ground readying their supporters to reject an election conducted by the same IEBC officials who conducted the disputed August 8th general election.

But in case the rerun is held on the 26th of October as planned then a section of political pundits and pollsters predict a landslide win for President Uhuru Kenyatta whose campaign has been boosted by defections of politicians who lost in NASA strongholds.

