Supreme Court judges Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u who dissented the majority ruling that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election delivered their minority opinion in which they maintained that the petitioner Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka did not provide sufficient evidence to warrant the decision by majority.

The two judges argued that the petitioner failed to prove his case after making broad and vague claims based on conjecture and speculation compared to the respondents.

Among other reasons that led to their dissenting verdict, Judge Ojwang said that the petitioner also failed to provide evidential proof that the results announced at the constituencies had irregularities.

Ojwang added that the first respondent IEBC-had declared all transmission systems functional at all points and the petitioner was unable to prove the electoral body violated the law.

He further faulted the majority for rushing to make conclusion before thoroughly assessing the numerical basis of the entire voting, casting and counting of the results.

On her part Judge Njoki Ndung’u said that the court must be sure there are real and not imaginary grounds for concluding that the election results were fraudulent.

She further said that elections belong to everybody, and it is everyone’s responsibility to protect them saying that nullification of the results violated the rights of voters which the court should have protected.

Meanwhile, Kenyans have expressed mixed feelings on the detailed judgment delivered by the Supreme Court judges on the presidential election petition.

A section of them are of the opinion the onus now lies on IEBC to redeem itself and deliver a credible poll within the tenets of the law while others felt the detailed judgment was of little consequence as the initial order had nullified the poll.

In Migori County, residents were quick to air their views on the state of the nation on the attacks on the Judiciary and the allegations of identity cards buying in some parts of Western Kenya.

The chairman of Migori Pastors Accord Bishop Esau Jobando condemned the attacks on the Judiciary.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has criticized the full verdict of the presidential election results, terming it a political act by the Supreme Court.

In a tweet Abdullahi claimed the Supreme Court was distorting evidence.

The lawyer also known as the Grandmullah tweeted that the judgment is unworthy of the Supreme Court of Kenya, a political act designed to subvert the will of the Kenyan voter.

Nairobi lawyer George Kegoro tweeted that unless politics derails Maraga, he has a chance to be the greatest Chief Justice in Kenya history saying that he is so independent.

The Court delivered its full ruling today, giving details on why it nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the race against NASA candidate Raila Odinga.