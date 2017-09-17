DP Ruto censures NASA over IEBC

Deputy President Willian Ruto has dismissed a move by the opposition to mobilize Kenyans to compel Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC officials out of office ahead of the repeat presidential poll.

The DP accused the opposition of attempting to hold the country at ransom insisting the electoral body is an independent institution and should be left to do its work.

A few hours after the NASA Principals announced a countrywide campaign to push for electoral reforms ahead of the fresh presidential poll, DP Ruto took to his twitter account to rubbish their calls for IEBC officials implicated in electoral fraud to vacate office.

The deputy president said IEBC is an independent entity and was not obliged to take instructions from anyone. Ruto further posed “Every Kenyan, those at IEBC included have the protection of the Constitution. Nobody, however mighty, should threaten them in any way or form”.

This comes as Jubilee allied leaders have dared the NASA coalition to boycott the polls during their campaigns for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

NASA

Separately, the National Super Alliance coalition has launched the ‘No reforms No election campaign’. NASA launched the campaign at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East Constituency in Nairobi during a rally.

Addressing their supporters, NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga said Kenyans would soon go for two commissioners, seven members of the Secretariat and three returning officers they want to exit IEBC before the repeat election.

The twelve individuals, NASA alleges they were involved in bungling the presidential elections during the August 8th General election. However, Odinga did not reveal how soon the coalition would implement its threat but urged their supporters to be ready for teargas.

Speaker after speaker at the Jacaranda rally indicated that their action could be executed as soon as Wednesday next week.

Odinga was categorical in his speech that 12 IEBC officers must vacate office starting with CEO Ezra Chiloba and his deputy Marijan Hussein Marijan because they are allegedly tainted.

He said it was time to end the vice of electoral malpractice in the country He exuded confidence of emerging victorious in a free, fair and credible fresh election.

