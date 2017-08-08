Dr Ekuru Aukot unable to cross flooded river to vote

Dr. Ekuru Aukot Third Way Alliance presidential candidate is yet to vote. He is stranded at Nginyang Police station following flooding of river Nginyang in which the bridge was washed away.

He is expected to vote at Kapedo polling station in Turkana East Constituency.

Meanwhile, independent Presidential aspirant Joe Nyagah casted his vote at JN Munge Primary school polling centre in Mbeere South, Embu County with a passionate call to Kenyans to uphold peace during and after the voting period to avoid the pitfalls that have been experienced in the past.

Nyagah lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for creating sustainable structures that have seen the process proceed without any hitch.

He confirmed that his voting process took less than three minutes pointing out that the biometric kits were up to the task, hoping that it will continue in other parts of the country.

Nyagah exuded confidence that he will merge victorious and is convinced that given his wide experience in government, his first task will be to bring all the communities in the country together.