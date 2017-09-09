Election of Kitui County speaker scheduled for 14th September

The election of the Kitui County speaker can now proceed after the Machakos High court lifted its earlier orders barring the exercise.

Two contenders, Jeremiah Mumo Kisangau and John Muneeni Makau had moved to the Machakos High Court to block the election after their names were rejected by the County Assembly clerk Elijah Mutambuki, who claimed the two had presented their nomination papers past the stipulated Tuesday 9am deadline.

The election has been scheduled for the 14th of this month after the names of the two were finally included following a court order.

The court also directed that the Government Printer publishes notice of the elections in a special issue not later than September 12, 2017.

The two candidates will now battle it out with the former Kitui county speaker George Ndotto among five other contestants.