Election losers to pay through the nose for petitions

Gubernatorial aspirants and Members of Parliament who lost in the August 8th polls and wishing to contest the outcome will need Ksh 800,000 to file their petitions.

The Judiciary has issued guidelines on filling the petition which must be within 28 days of the declaration of the results.

Presidential candidates challenging presidential election will pay Ksh1 million as security, and a further Sh500,000, which is non-refundable, as a fee for filing the case.

The opposition NASA Wednesday announced that it will be moving to the Supreme Court to challenge the presidential results announced by IEBC.

Those wishing to contest the county assembly election will require Ksh115,000 for their petition to be accepted by the courts.

A petition arising from the election of a Governor, Member of Parliament or Woman Representative shall be filed at the High Court within the County while that of a Member of the County Assembly shall be filed at the Magistrates court nearest to the ward the election was held.

The petition shall include the name of the petitioner, results of the election and the manner they were declared, grounds upon which it is presented among other things.

One will be required to file a sworn affidavit, and affidavits sworn by witnesses he/she intends to call to testify and the petition shall be served directly to the respondent or by advertisement in a newspaper with national circulation.

A petition on the Governor, Member of Parliament or Woman Representative shall attract Ksh30,000 in filing fees as well as Ksh500,000 as security for costs which shall be paid within 10 days of filing.

A petition on the MCA shall on the other hand attract a filing fee of Ksh15,000 and Ksh100,000 as security for costs.

A respondent served with a petition shall within seven days file a response and serve the petitioner with the responses.

The Court shall then within 7 days after the receipt of the last response hold a pre-trial conference with the parties to give directions on how the matter should proceed.

If a petitioner is not satisfied with the ruling of the Court one can file an appeal at the Court of Appeal by lodging a notice of Appeal within 7 days from the day of the ruling.

Chief Justice David Maraga is on record saying the Judiciary is ready to handle all manner of petitions expeditiously and effectively.