Election observers happy with IEBC

Various election observers have expressed confidence in Kenya’s electoral process.

The latest acknowledgement is from former US Secretary of State John Kerry who has backed the electoral commission’s election management system.

Speaking at a media briefing Wednesday, Kerry said tallying using forms 34A will provide appropriate, responsive counting of ballots.

Kerry who is leading the Carter Centre Observer Delegation to Kenya appealed for patience as the IEBC officials verify and validate necessary documents.

“IEBC appears to have a strong system to ensure ballots counted are what is announced and has called for patience as the forms are validated” said Kerry.

Official results are derived from form 34A and 34B.

Kerry further added he had no doubt the international community is committed to seeing a democratic end to Kenya’s electoral process.

He has called on Kenyan leaders to act in a manner that inspires confidence as the concerned institutions and stakeholders work to end the impasse over voter transmission.

The commission has since denied allegations that its election management system was hacked.

The African Union, European Union and IGAD have also commended Kenyans for conducting a smooth election.

IGAD says Kenya elections were conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and transparent manner and in accordance with the constitution and the laws.

The Head of the AU observer mission, former South African President Thabo Mbeki said the Tuesday election was very peaceful. He urged Kenyans to remain calm as they await the outcome of the poll.

The Election Observers Group ELOG also holds a similar view. It says the process of voting and counting of votes has been going on smoothly with minimal hitches experienced throughout the country.

The group says 99.6 percent of the polling stations had their ballot boxes seals intacked before counting began.

Speaking to the press on behalf of the ELOG steering committee, Lattif shabban said the secrecy of the ballot was not violated on 91.7 percent which is an improvement from the 2013 elections when secrecy was not violated in 82.7 percent.

He said for the closing and counting process all agents for independent, NASA and Jubilee candidates were present and signed the declaration of results forms for the presidential elections.

The observers however, dismissed NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga’s allegations that IEBC electronic database was hacked and results manipulated.

More than 5,000 election observers are in the country.

This is the highest number of observers the country has ever had, a clear sign that all eyes will be on the East African economic giant.

Transmission of results is ongoing.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye/Collins Anampiu