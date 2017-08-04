First Lady appeals to voters in Central Kenya to vote as a block

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has made the strongest appeal to the 2.9 million voters in Central Kenya to vote as a block for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She asked the voters in the region to lead the way and demonstrate to the rest of the country that President Kenyatta enjoys full support in the five home counties of Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua

Using a strong and popular proverb from the region- “Ngemi ciumaga na mucii” (Charity begins at home), the First Lady pleaded with all voters-men, women and the youth- to protect their votes and ensure they vote for President Kenyatta during the general elections on Tuesday next week.

“I plead with you my fellow women, please, remember how valuable your vote is. I urge you to protect your vote, to protect your children’s vote, to protect your husbands’ vote.

“I pray that you will hear me today and vote Uhuru Kenyatta as your president, so that you allow me, allow us to finish the work we started”, she appealed from Ndumberi Stadium Kiambu where she addressed thousands of Jubilant women from the five counties.

Like the previous 12 Women Empowerment (WE) meetings addressed by the First Lady in recent weeks, Friday’s event was convened by the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO).

The First Lady has so far taken her WE message to 42 counties where she has also drummed up support for President Kenyatta’s re-election.

She has previously addressed thousands of women voters from the counties of Kitui ( Machakos and Makueni ) ,Kajiado, Isiolo, Samburu (and Marsabit), Nakuru (12 Counties), Homabay , Kisii, Nyamira, Kwale ( 6 counties of the coast region) , Meru,Tharaka Nithi, Embu and the four counties of Western Kenya.

In all previous meetings, majority of the women have been supportive of President Kenyatta’s re-election bid citing the momentous and unrivalled development that has been witnessed across all the counties in the last four year’s under the Jubilee Government.

The First Lady explained that she was making today’s appeal-also marking the last WE meeting- from the bottom of her heart, not only as the First Lady, but as a woman and a mother.

“Let your (women) voices be heard through your votes. As women, we have a strong voice, let us use our voice, let us use our power”, she told the women who were energized by patriotic songs and emotional prayers for peace after the polls.

But long before she made the appeal, women leaders from the vote-rich region had already assured the First Lady that they will support President Kenyatta win his second term in office.

They gave themselves a challenge to compete which County pools the largest number of votes percentage-wige.

MYWO County representatives Mrs Margaret Kaba (Kiambu), Justina Wanjiru (Murang’a), Mrs Diana Wanja ( Kirinyaga, Mrs Gladys Nderitu (Nyandarua) and Purity Ngunjiri (Nyeri) committed themselves to mobilize both men , women and the youth to return a 100 per cent vote for President Kenyatta.

The same commitment was Given by Kiambu incumbent MP Jude Jomo, his Kiambaa counterpart Paul Koinange, Githunguri Jubilee aspirant Gabriel Kago and Kiambu County aspiring Women Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba (minji minji) , all of whom re-affirmed that the region was both a Jubilee stronghold and completely locked.

“We are proud of you as the mother of the nation. Assure the President of our full support from Central Kenya”, said Jomo.

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) figures, the four counties have over 2.91 million voters with Kiambu County leading the list with its 1.2 million registered voters.

Murang’a County follows with another 587,126 voters, Nyeri with 456,949, Kirinyaga at 349,836 while Nyandarua closes the list with some 335,634 registered voters.

Amongst the Counties with the highest number of voters countrywide, only Nairobi beats Kiambu with its 2,250, 853 million votes.

During today’s meeting, the First Lady asked the women to use their strong voter power-standing at over 50 per cent nationally- to have their voice heard through the ballot.

She said women from all the counties had felt the impact of the Government and experienced success because of the compassion, love and respect that President Kenyatta and the Jubillee Administration have for all Kenyans-no matter their stature or community.

She promised that where challenges still exist, she will be the emissary between the women and President Kenyatta.

“I promise that I will do all that I can to be your voice – to ensure that everyone can access better services. That is my promise”, she said as she sent special greetings to the women from President Kenyatta.

The First Lady enumerated the many successes that have been achieved in the last four years including the expanded access to healthcare through the revamped National Hospital Insurance Fund and , the Cash Transfer Programme for senior citizens above 70 years, orphans, widows and the disabled, modern equipment to hospitals, expanded free education, power connection to public schools and homes and road construction across the country.

“A lot has been done in just four years and we have overcome many hurdles. I know that you have experienced the impact of progress as Kenyans, as families and as a community”, she said.

Other speakers included MYWO national chairperson Rahab Mwikali and her Secretary Elizabeth Mayieka.

County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga announced that President Kenyatta will make a final meet-the-people visit to Kiambu on Saturday morning.

