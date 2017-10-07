First Lady thanks Kenyans for supporting Uhuru

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Saturday paid a special tribute to all Kenyans who have remained loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

She said the continued support for President Kenyatta is a demonstration of the unequivocal trust majority Kenyans have in the Head of State.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to all the loyal supporters who selflessly contributed their time and effort during what has now become a very long election season. We are moved by your determination and energy”, said the First Lady when she took President Kenyatta’s election campaigns to Narok.

She acknowledged that majority of the Kenyans have kept their resolve and faith on President Kenyatta’s election with the same enthusiasm they had shown ahead of the August 8 elections where they turned up in overwhelming numbers after a hard-fought campaign.

“I want to say that we are deeply honoured and humbled that you have continued to place your trust in Uhuru Kenyatta”, said the First Lady when she addressed thousands of women drawn from Narok, Kajiado, Bomet, Kericho, Nakuru and Turkana at the Narok Stadium.

The public meeting was organized by the Mendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization under the leadership of Rahab Mwikali Muiu who is the MYWO chairperson.

She asked the women to ensure they turn up in even larger numbers during the October 26 elections and re-confirm their choice of President Kenyatta.

“We know that we can count on you once again to come out in even larger numbers on 26th October because we must complete the journey we started together five years ago,” said the First Lady as she appealed to the voters to allow President Kenyatta and herself complete the ongoing development programs across the country.

The First Lady assured the women that President Kenyatta has made a solemn promise to ensure their voices are heard and to support their interests.

Women speakers at the function, representing all six counties, assured President Kenyatta of their support and expressed optimism over his victory.

They promised that the voters from the six counties will vote as a block for President Kenyatta.

Governor Samuel Tunai, Mrs Hellen Nkaissery and Ahadi Kenya Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stanley Kamau were also among the speakers.

During the last elections, Narok County gave Jubilee a 53.1 per cent votes lead. Narok voters also picked Jubilee candidate (Tunai) as their Governor as they did the Women Representative Roselinda Soipan Tuya. The voters also elected four Jubilee MPs.

In Kajiado, former Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Ole Lenku was elected as Governor on a Jubilee ticket while Joyce Laboso, also from Jubilee, was elected as Bomet Governor to become one of the three Women Governors in the country.