FKF ex-boss congratulates president Uhuru and DP Ruto

Former Football Kenya Federation chief Sam Nyamweya is among other leaders who have sent messages of congratulations to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto following their win in the just concluded presidential elections.

In a statement Nyamweya applauded Kenyans for exercising their democratic rights by turning up in large numbers to ensure that they elected leaders of their choice.

Nyamweya said President Uhuru and his deputy will now have the opportunity to complete the projects they had started during their first term in office.

He called on other leaders to support President Kenyatta in uniting the nation. The former FKF boss commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for conducting credible, transparent and fair elections.

Clerics appeal

A section of Muslim clerics in Garissa have made a passionate appeal to Kenyans to maintain peace as they did during the polls.

Addressing the press in Garissa town on Saturday, the clerics led by Sheikh Abdisalan Mohamed said the country cannot afford to go back to the darks days as witnessed during the 2007 election violence.

The clerics called on the government to monitor social media users out to incite Kenyans into violence by posting provocative messages and gory images.

They said the elections are over and asked those who feel they lost unfairly to seek redress in court. Abdisalan urged leaders to seriously embark on uniting the country.

Buzeki concedes

Uasin Gishu gubernatorial candidate in the just concluded general poll Bundotich Buzeki has conceded defeat to Jackson Mandago.

Addressing his supporters Saturday, Buzeki, who was an independent candidate in the County governor race said he is proud of those who turned up to vote for him.

He said he benefited from support from both NASA and Jubilee, noting that political differences should not cause divisions among Kenyans.

Buzeki garnered 148,121 votes in the final tally, while Mandago retained his seat with 193,606 votes.

On his part, Uasin Gishu governor elect Jackson Mandago said they should work together to unite county residents after a fiercely contested race.

Mandago congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto on their re-election.

By Micheal Njuguna