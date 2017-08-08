Flash floods delay voting in Samburu

Fears of delayed voting in some parts of Samburu county remains rife following raging floods that have made most roads impassable.

Residents of Samburu central woke up to a heavy down pour with several parts of the county submerged by raging waters. Maralal town and its surroundings were the most affected.

Residents who are are fearful that the flashfloods will prevent them from exercising their democratic right want the government to devise ways of ensuring they reach their respective polling stations on time to cast their vote.

The floods have left hundreds of families at Miami, Ledero and Loikas areas homeless after their houses were submerged in water.

The residents are calling for the construction of a bridge and drainage systems to solve the perennial problem.

In Taita Taveta County, long queues were witnessed, as voters arrived at the polling stations as early as 5

Governor John Mruttu accompanied by his wife cast the ballot at 6am at Kimala Primary School polling station in Taveta Sub County.

Mruttu claims a group of people was spotted at Taveta Border crossing with the ballot papers towards Mahadakini area of Taveta.

He alerted the security officials that some presidential and gubernatorial ballot papers looked suspicious.

In Baringo County, voting kicked off on time in most polling apart from a few delays occasioned by a power blackout in parts of the county.

Baringo Senator and KANU chairman Gideon Moi accompanied by his wife, cast his vote at 8:34 am at Tandui primary school, Baringo Central Sub County.

While Baringo Central aspirant Eddy Koimet voted in Visa Oshwal primary in the county headquarters.

In Moi Kabartonjo primary school in Baringo North, Baringo County, voting started 15 minutes late owing to a power blackout.

Being among the polling stations that don’t have 3G and 4G network, the presiding officer said they might experience delays in relaying results.

Over 5,000 internally displaced persons in Baringo north and Baringo South sub counties voted in 11 mobile polling stations that were instituted by the electoral body.

