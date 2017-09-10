Govt to ensure Kenyans participate in presidential polls peacefully

The Government will ensure Kenyans participate in the October 17 presidential polls peacefully, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Mr Ruto said although the Government would do its bit to provide security, he asked Kenyans to be peaceful while electing the president of their choice.

Speaking at the Chrisco Church in Vota, Machakos County, where he attended the Sunday service, the Deputy President said proper security mechanisms have been put in place to ensure Kenyans voted peacefully.

“The Government will ensure the people participate in electing the president of their choice once again without any fear,” said Mr Ruto.

“We will make sure that nothing interferes with the people of Kenya in exercising their democratic rights in an organized and peaceful manner,” he added.

Present were Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Fabian Muli (Kangundo), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and former Kilome MP Regina Ndambuki.

The Deputy President, at the same time, assured Kenyans that the 1.5 million form four and standard eight candidates will do their examinations as planned.

Mr Ruto told leaders to be mindful of students and not interfere with the examinations calendar.

“We should not put personal interests higher in our goals than our children’s life,” said Mr Ruto.

The Deputy President asked Christians to pray for leaders to engage in peaceful campaigns and the IEBC so as to discharge it’s mandate of managing the elections well.

Mr Lusaka told the Kamba community to support the Jubilee Administration, saying it has demonstrated its commitment to uniting Kenyans as well as initiating development projects across the country.

The MPs asked churches to come out openly and speak the truth about the political situation in the country.

Mr Musyoka said it is discouraging that political temperatures in the country were taking the country on a dangerous path wondering why the churches were silent over the matter.

He said it was clear that the Supreme Court judgment robbed Kenyans of their victory.

“Where is the voice of the church over the Supreme Court ruling? What the court did was to steal victory of President Kenyatta. Millions of Kenyans who went to the polls elected their president and the churches should have condemned this ruling,” said Mr Musyoka.

The leaders said NASA with their civil society backers conspired with the court before filing the case.

“We all know that the Opposition had earlier said they were not going to court. It’s clear that the move to go to court later was an after thought after a conspiracy with the judiciary,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Munyaka said the Opposition leaders were threatening to boycott the October 17 polls because they know they robbed President Kenyatta of his victory through the courts.

“Let the truth be said. Nasa leaders are afraid participating in the polls because they know the President Kenyatta won,” said Mr Munyaka.

Mr Ichungwa urged the clergy to be at the forefront in praying for leaders and peace to prevail in the country at all times.

Bishop Boniface Mutiso who led the sermon asked leaders to preach peace ahead of the October 17 elections.

“Kenyans should know that God already knows who the president of this country is and we should be ready to accept the outcome of the repeat of the presidential elections in October 17,” said Bishop Mutiso.

By DPPS