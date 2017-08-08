IEBC assures voting for all despite hitches

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has assured all voters of casting their votes despite the challenges experienced in some areas.

During a press briefing at the National tallying centre, Chebukati said,”polling stations that opened late, will be compensated by extending the voting period by the same amount of hours that were lost before opening.”

Chebukati went ahead to assure Kenyans that IEBC is aware that some officers had challenges during the identification process which took longer than usual to switch on the KIEMS kits.

This however has been rectified after the clerks were instructed to use the alphanumeric identification, where a voter’s ID number is keyed into the IEBC platform to confirm registration.

“Officers have been deployed to resolve the technical issues. Some of the areas where we have deployed extra ICT support staff include Wajir, Eldas, Isiolo, Dadaab, Borabu, and Fafi,” he said.

No major hitches have been reported so far from the 40,833 polling stations throughout the country.

Some polling stations however faced some delays after heavy flooding on Monday night hampered transport.

Some of these counties include Turkana North, Baringo and Samburu Counties.

Helicopters have been used in the affected areas to respond to the emerging issues.

The IEBC Chair, urged Kenyans to refrain from speculation and await the final announcement of the results.

Polling stations across the country opened at 6.00 am and most of them have reported an impressive turn out. The stations are expected to close at 6.00pm before the vote counting exercise begins.

The voting exercise has been smooth in most polling centres across the country with no major incidents reported.

