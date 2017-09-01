IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati says he will not resign

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has invited the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to investigate and prosecute electoral officers who may have broken the law during August 8th poll.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, Chebukati said somebody has to take responsibility for the errors which might have occurred. At the same time Chebukati says he will not resign arguing that he was not personally mentioned in the Court judgment.

He said the commission will have a sitting today (Friday) or Saturday and will outline changes it would make to the head of presidential election secretariat in 60 days as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Chebukati has further urged all Kenyans to remain calm adding that the commission is aware of the limited time to conduct a fresh election.

Meanwhile, residents of Nyeri town have expressed mixed reactions over the Supreme Court ruling invalidating the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A section of the residents took to the streets protesting over the Supreme Court judgment terming it as unjust, to the voters who turned out to vote for President Uhuru guaranteeing him a sure win as was declared by the electoral body.

The demonstrators, who were shouting anti-Maraga slogans, nonetheless vowed come out again in large numbers in two months’ time to let their voices heard, as ordered by the court.

Sections of other residents could be seen gathered in small group discussing the outcome of the court decision which came as a shocker given that they were all hoping for a favorable ruling.

Elsewhere, thousands of Migori County residents poured into the streets of towns and market centers to celebrate Justice Maraga’s ruling that invalidated the presidential poll.

It was pomp and dance as residents of Migori, Uriri, Awendo and Rongo towns welcomed the ruling that saw five bench judges approving the petitioners’ evidences and two dissenting.

The peaceful demonstrators came on bicycles, in Lorries, cars and on foot waving twigs and celebratory songs to pour their hearts out that justice had been done to Kenyans.

Earlier tension had gripped most of the towns and trading centers as hundreds of anti-riot police were deployed to deal with any chaos that could have arise in-case of a negative court verdict.

Reverend Joseph Onyango of PEFA church said they were happy with the court ruling and asked all Kenyans to maintain peace wherever they were. The country is now set for a repeat presidential election after 60 days.