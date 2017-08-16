IEBC confirms Roselyn Akombe travelling to US for official duty

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has finally been cleared to travel to the United States after being stopped from traveling at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday night.

It was alleged that Akombe was en route to New York when she was ordered out of her plane.

On Wednesday morning, the IEBC said in a tweet that the commissioner had been cleared and was proceeding with her flight and that the immigration department had apologised.

“Dr. Akombe who is traveling to the US for an official meeting was delayed at JKIA by official who has since apologised. She returns on Sunday,” the tweet read.

Elsewhere, police in Thika East Sub-County are investigating claims by Gatuanya Ward Member of County Assembly elect Joseph Kahira Wambui that his life is in danger. Kahira reported to authorities that unknown people have been trailing him before going into hiding.

According to Thika OCPD Julius Kyumbule, the 26 year old MCA who was elected on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket recorded a statement on Saturday claiming some unknown vehicles have been trailing him to his Munyu home and that on one occasion hooded men went to his house searching for him Detectives are now investigating the case and working closely with the MCA’s family to get to the bottom of the matter.

Kahira says trouble started on the night of Tuesday August 8th immediately after he was announced the winner of the poll and suspects his opponents are behind his woes.