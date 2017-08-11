IEBC set to declare Kenya’s president elect

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC has retreated to hold consultations with chief party agents before the official declaration of the winner of the Presidential race in this year’s general elections.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has meanwhile called upon Kenyans to exercise calm before the declaration later Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile the electoral body is yet to receive forms 34A and 34B from 17 constituencies before the winner is declared.

The constituencies that are yet to submit the forms are Nyali, Mvita, Lagdera, Mandera West, Mwingi North, Kimilili, North Mugirango, Turkana and Embakasi West among others.

Chebukati has also urged Kenyans to continue with their duties while awaiting for further official communication.

Currently, activities at the national tallying center at Bomas of Kenya indicate that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is about to announce the final presidential results.

This is after the presence senior members of the presidential escort, and heightened security signaling imminent arrival of President Uhuru Kenyatta at the venue.

The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit team has also arrived at Bomas. A number of elected leaders, diplomats and Cabinet secretaries have also arrived at the venue.

Notably present is Garissa MP-elect Aden Duale, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Other CSs at Bomas are Raychelle Omamo (Defence) and Najib Balala (Tourism). US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec is also at the venue.