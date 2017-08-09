IEBC denies hacking claims by NASA, says systems are secure

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has refuted claims by the opposition that their election management system was hacked.

In a press briefing Wednesday evening, IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba categorically stated there was no internal or external interference of their RTS system before, during and after polls.

“The RTS remains a secure asset for the people of Kenya and we have maintained the integrity of the system. It is safe and secure” Chiloba said.

Addressing the press earlier on Wednesday, opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed that they have provided proof to the IEBC to show how the hackers altered results on the system from 12.37pm Tuesday afternoon until 2am Wednesday morning.

Mr Odinga, the opposition presidential candidate has rejected provisional results from Tuesday’s vote indicating a strong lead for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The commission said the claims by NASA cannot be substantiated adding that ‘no passwords were given to anyone until the eve of the polls”.

Meanwhile, Chiloba has confirmed that all political stakeholders have acknowledged access to the portal with form 34A’s.

The opposition had asked IEBC to urgently provide them with Forms 34A to show real results from the ground as required by law.

“Political party agents have been given access to the back-end of the results so as to confirm the results as received” he stated.

He revealed that they had received 29,000 Form 34As transmitted with text while 10,921 such files have been uploaded on the public portal.

He said 1,300 polling stations are yet to report.

“There will be a lot of activity tonight. We are expecting the 34B forms from the consistency returning officers across the country but you must appreciate the fact that we are processing results from six elections which is a task” he noted.

Chiloba called for patience saying his team is committed to completing the process.

Incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained a steady lead in the presidential ballot as results continued to trickle in with Kenyatta garnering 8,009,175 votes representing 54.31% of the total votes counted so far.

He is closely followed by NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga with 6,608,405 votes representing 44.81% of the total votes counted.

The provisional results so far are from 39,620 polling stations out of 40,883.

Reporting/Editing by Margaret Kalekye