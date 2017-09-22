IEBC Legal Affairs Director takes early retirement

IEBC Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs Praxedes Tororey has voluntarily offered to take early retirement a day after the commission announced October 26th as the new date when Kenyans will go to fresh presidential poll.

Tororey who has served the commission for quite some time also called it quits two days after the Supreme Court indicted the commission for bungling the August 8th Presidential election.

Tororey is among IEBC officials that the Opposition NASA has been pushing that they be shown the door before a fresh presidential poll is held.

Also on NASA’s demand list was IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba and ICT Director James Muhati among others.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has since suspended Muhati alongside ICT coordinator Paul Mugo and officer Boniface Wamae for compromising the outcome of the August 8th general election.

She also quits at a time the country’s investigating agencies are expected to swing into action and unmask IEBC officials that were culpable for bungling the August 8th Presidential poll.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko is on record saying he could only swing into action once the Supreme Court delivers its detailed judgment, a preposition that Attorney General Githu Muigai hopes it will be expeditiously be done.

While indicting IEBC officials for violating the law in the conduct of the Presidential poll, Chief Justice David Maraga indicated that there was no evidence adduced in court implicating individual officials for the violations.

IEBC is Friday afternoon expected to update the country on its level of preparedness in holding the expected presidential repeat poll.

IEBC has pushed the election date from 17th to 26th October to ensure the new poll conforms to the law and election regulations as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The electoral body is also expected among other things to issue the status of the independent audit on the KIEMS technology and how the ten billion shilling budget allocated by cabinet will affect the repeat exercise.

The Supreme Court ordered the electoral body to set up a complementary system for the repeat poll in compliance with Section 44A of the Elections Act.