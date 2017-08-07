Out of the 40,883 polling stations around the country, 11,155 polling stations are out of 3G or 4G GSM network coverage, according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

However, the commission Chair Wafula Chebukati says appropriate measures to enhance transmission rate in the polling stations have been put in place, some of which include instructions to presiding officers to move to places where network is available to enable them send results.

There are 40,883 polling stations countrywide. The affected areas are spread across 45 counties but the most affected polling stations are Kisii with 922 polling stations, Murang’a with 912 polling stations, Homabay with 892 polling stations and Busia with 641 polling stations.

The network coverage is supported by Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom. The commission says it has also provided satellite devices in all 290 constituency tallying centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Former us secretary of state John Kerry will be in the country on 8th as the core leader of Carter Center’s election observation mission in Kenya.

He will be accompanied by former Prime Minister of Senegal Aminata Toure.

As observers, they will check compliance with electoral laws, preparedness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), security services provided and the general conduct during voting.

They will also meet with political party candidates, civil society organisations, government officials, domestic citizen observers, and other international election observer missions, before observing polling and tabulation after the August 8 polls.

They are expected to address the press on the election day before they officially release their preliminary statement and findings on Aug 10th on Kenya‘s elections

By KBC Reporters