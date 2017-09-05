IEBC appoints team to oversee fresh Presidential election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has appointed a project team for the October 17th Presidential Polls.

Marjan Hussein will be the Project Coordinator while Sidney Namulungu will be the Head of operations. Nancy Kariuki has been appointed the Head of Logistics while Bernard Misati Moseti will be the Head of Training.

Silas Rotich will take over as Head of the Legal department, while Albert Gogo who will be in charge of ICT will be under direct supervision of Chebukati .

Their appointment which will take effect immediately will however be temporally and will last for a period of three months.

The changes come hours after IEBC denied reports on social media that it had effected changes in various positions in the commission ahead of the fresh president polls scheduled for October 17th.

NASA Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has been consistent in his calls for an overhaul in the Commission ahead of the fresh Presidential election, even calling for the prosecution of some officials.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on the other hand insists that IEBC should be left to its work saying Jubilee will not allow any attempt to change the commissioners.

Chebukati said that he is committed to a presidential election that will strictly adhere to the constitution, the relevant laws and one that will reflect the sovereign will of the Kenyan people.