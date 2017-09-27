IEBC to meet NASA, Jubilee on Thursday

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC will meet NASA and Jubilee on Thursday to allow for more consultations after NASA raised concerns on a bill in parliament seeking to amend the electoral laws.

The meeting scheduled to discuss plans for the October 26 repeat election was adjourned prematurely for both parties to brief their presidential candidates and get clarity on the contents of the bill to ensure it formed part of the discussions.

In the meeting president Uhuru Kenyatta is represented by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Jubilee party head of secretariat Raphael Tuju and former CS Davis Chirchir.

NASA leader Raila Odinga is represented by Senator James Orengo, Norman Magaya and Paul Mwangi.

Meanwhile, the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has reiterated that they are ready for the repeat poll but not without reforms in the electoral body, IEBC.

Raila says the reforms will provide a level playing for all as well as strengthen democracy and progress for Kenya.

The NASA leader said it questionable that Communications service provider, Safaricom, was denying involvement in the bungled election wondering how else data would have been transferred overseas without such a platform.

He also cited an incident in Narok where a polling station with 500 registered voters ended up producing 5000 votes for the President.

Raila spoke at the Okoa Kenya headquarters after meeting Maasai leaders from Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Samburu and Marsabit whose support he said was solid for NASA.