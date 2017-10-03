IEBC meets NASA, Jubilee teams

A meeting between IEBC and political players failed to reach a consensus with NASA maintaining its hard-line position regarding its proposed reforms while Jubilee insisting they will not withdraw the proposed amendments to the electoral law before parliament.

IEBC met NASA and Jubilee teams separately, after four failed attempts to get them on the same table ahead of the October 26th poll.

The closed door meetings came a day after foreign envoys queried the timing in introducing amendments to the electoral law.

The NASA brigade led by the presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka made their way for the much awaited talks with the electoral body. And after more than three hours of deliberations during a closed door meeting the NASA team emerged.

The talks with the IEBC officials appeared not to have made any meaningful progress with NASA accusing the electoral body of lacking the will to address their concerns.

According to NASA chief agent and Siaya Senator, James Orengo, the IEBC did not respond to their irreducible minimum demands.

He said plans by the IEBC to introduce form 34b with a standardized first page, but excel sheet on subsequent pages, that can be generated at the constituency level, will open the polls to manipulation and mischief.

He added that the IEBC is also not coming out clear on issues to do with technology use, noting that result transmission should be in real time at the constituency and the public portal at the national tallying centre.

Orengo however said the parties agreed to meet later, with the IEBC expected to respond to NASA after relooking their irreducible minimum demands.

He also maintained that their planned weekly demonstrations will continue to demand for the removal from office of the IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba.

And after the NASA brigade exited the Bomas of Kenya the Jubilee team lead by deputy president William Ruto arrived and went into a closed door meeting with the Wafula Chebukati led commission.

When they emerged they appeared confident the IEBC will conduct a credible poll, but insisted they were not ready to withdraw the bill before parliament seeking to amend the electoral laws.

Tuesday’s meeting with the political players remains unclear whether its served purpose in unlocking the deadlock with both parties maintaining their positions as regards electoral reforms 22 days to the poll.

NASA

NASA has threatened to boycott the October poll unless a section of IEBC officials led by chief executive Ezra Chiloba resign, arguing that they are directly responsible for bungling the now nullified election.

NASA has also demanded that Safran, the IT Company contracted by IEBC, be blacklisted from participating in the electoral process.

Jubilee on the other hand accuses NASA of brinkmanship by seeking to dictate to the IEBC, an independent Commission.

Last week, the Commission said it has reached out to both NASA and Jubilee for a joint meeting this week.