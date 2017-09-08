NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga now claims that some IEBC officials have had their security detail withdrawn.

Raila further alleges that the said officials have received threats saying the situation at IEBC must be dealt with once and fall all ahead of the Presidential poll on 17th August.

Speaking at Okoa Kenya headquarters, NASA insists that it will not participate in the election unless IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba quits.

The principals claim Chiloba was at the heart of the illegalities and irregularities committed during the August 8th election and can therefore not be a part of a fresh election.

NASA would later proceed to Machakos County for Campaigns as they seek to consolidate support in a region that Supported Raila’s candidature.

They maintain they are ready for the poll but their concerns must be addressed first. Raila and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka called on the Kamba Community to turn out in large numbers and support him for a second time, exuding confidence they will win the contest.