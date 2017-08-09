IEBC to probe NASA’s hacking claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC says it will investigate allegations by the opposition – National Super Alliance that its IT system was hacked into and results manipulated.

In a press briefing, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati said, “As a commission we shall come up with a methodology to verify the allegations made on hacking.”

Addressing the press earlier on Wednesday, opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed that they have provided proof to the IEBC to show how the hackers altered results on the system from 12.37pm Tuesday afternoon until 2am Wednesday morning.

He said that they have been invited for a meeting with IEBC chair to shed more light on the same for way forward.

Raila also asked IEBC to urgently provide them with Forms 34A to show real results from the ground as required by law.

During the briefing, IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba said that in the event that there is discrepancy between the hard copy results and the electronic results, the results from the hard copy signed by party agents is final.

Chiloba added, “We assure that the data on our system meets the highest levels of integrity. Our system and passwords are secure”.

IEBC says Presidential agents have been given access to all polling station results indicated on Forms 34A and they will be uploaded on the IEBC portal to give access to public.

“We have set up a desk where all the Chief agents can come and verify all the Form 34As.” Chairman, Chebukati

At the same time, the commission commended the Kenyans turned up in large numbers to vote urging them to maintain the peace.

Kenyans went to the polls Tuesday to elect their leaders in an exercise that has been touted as successful.

Incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained a steady lead in the presidential ballot as results continued to trickle in with Kenyatta garnering 7757201 votes representing 54.40% of the total votes counted so far.

He is closely followed by NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga with 6,380,316 votes representing 44.72% of the total votes counted.