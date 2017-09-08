The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has requested Treasury for funds in preparedness for the fresh Presidential election.

Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the Commission has prepared a budget and forwarded it to Treasury for consideration. The commission expects that Treasury will avail the funds to expeditiously to allow for the implementation of tasks ahead especially those related to ICT and training.

In press release, the Commission stresses the need for parties to deploy experienced and committed agents to enhance accountability during the poll.

The Commission has prepared timelines with key milestones ahead of the election, which includes a revised elections result frame work, certification of the register of voters, upgraded technology for election, recruitment, training and deployment among others.

The Commission will hire 40,883 presiding officers, 40,883 deputy presiding officers, 135,038 clerks, 580 ICT support and 290 constituency logistics assistants.

These officers shall be drawn from the IEBC existing database and will exclude those that may have committed irregularities in the August 8th election.

The request comes amid a vicious fallout among the Commissioners as well as the secretariat after Chebukati sent CEO Ezra Chiloba memo demanding that he take responsibility for the irregularities in the August 8th election.

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale now wants Chebukati to put his house in order saying the wrangles are sideshows and an attempt to derail the Presidential election.

Duale says the Commission is losing focus and should by now have consulted all stakeholders, maintaining that the election must be held on 17th as scheduled.