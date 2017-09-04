IEBC schedules fresh Presidential election for 17th October

Kenyans will on the 17th of October 2017 cast their ballots for a second time in a fresh presidential election, after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, there shall be no fresh nominations, and the contest will only be between Jubilee candidate President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto against NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka.

This locks out Third Way Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot who had said he would participate in the fresh Presidential election since it wasn’t a run-off.

The commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said they are revising the operational and procedural requirements for the conduct of the fresh election, and will share details with the stakeholders in due course.

Chebukati said they are awaiting the release of the entire Supreme Court ruling on the petition to enable them identify areas that require improvement ahead of the fresh contest.

He called for patience among Kenyans saying the commission is committed to delivering a free, fair and peaceful election.

Already, Uhuru and Raila have hit the ground running to mobilize support for their bids amid scathing attacks on the Judiciary and the IEBC by the two political camps.

Uhuru and Ruto accuses the Supreme Court of overturning the will of the people saying it’s unfortunate that four people could overrule the over 15 million Kenyans who voted on 8th of August.

Raila on the other hand praised the Judges for the ruling saying they had demonstrated their commitment to the rule of the law. He however maintains that he will not participate in the fresh election if it is conducted by the current Commission, calling for the prosecution of some of its senior officials.

Raila today welcomed to NASA former Meru Governor Peter Munya who has cut links with Uhuru saying Jubilee stole his votes.

In their campaign trail President Uhuru and his Deputy Ruto maintain they won the election fairly, and while they disagree with the ruling they respect it.

They are categorical that the fresh presidential election will be conducted by IEBC as currently constituted, dismissing calls by NASA asking the UN to oversee the exercise.

In a majority ruling led by Chief Justice David Maraga, the Supreme Court said it was satisfied that the election wasn’t conducted in accordance with the constitution. Maraga saying IEBC committed irregularities and illegalities in the areas of the transmission of the results, And that those irregularities affected the integrity of the entire Presidential election.