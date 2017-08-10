IEBC set to announce election results Friday

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC- is set to announce the results of the just concluded general election Friday upon the verification of all Forms 34B from all constituencies across the country.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati directed the commissions officers to submit the forms by Friday 11.00 am at the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya to allow verification and to avoid further delays.

Chebukati says the commission is in the final stages of tallying the national elections and that all presidential results are expected by mid-Friday.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya Chebukati assured Kenyans that the commission will remain transparent during this process. He urged politicians to avoid making alarming statements that could cause tension.

Form 34B contains the total votes of the presidential tally from all the constituencies. During the presser Chebukati confirmed that 117 forms out of the 290 forms had been received by the commission and were currently being verified. The commission said only 1,032 of the 40,883 polling stations had not transmitted Forms 34A.

Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba said the delay was occasioned by the failure of returning officers to upload scanned copies of both forms on the IEBC portal.

The National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga Wednesday raised questions regarding the accuracy of the results being broadcast from IEBC portal. Chiloba cited minor irregularities in the network connection, clarifying that the verification process will be free of flaws.

At the same time, the commission has uploaded 25,560 form 34As which are accessible for scrutiny to members of the public on the IEBC portal.

Upon completion of the vote verification process, the electoral body will then officially announce the winner of the presidential poll Friday afternoon.