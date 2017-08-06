Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials and Kenyans held special prayers on Sunday as the country prepares to go to the polls this Tuesday.

The prayers by the IEBC team were attended by Chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, Chairman Wafula Chebukati and all the electoral body’s commissioner’s at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking after the prayers, Chebukati said the commissioners were out to ensure they oversee a fair, free and transparent election.

He further said the Commission will not hesitate to punish aspirants found breaching electoral laws.

He urged the election officers to act according to the law and where they are not sure to consult.

At the same time Chebukati allayed fears of rigging in the Tuesday polls.

Prayers

Meanwhile, messages of peace continue to reverberate across the country ahead of Tuesday’s hotly contested general election.

In Baringo, Rev James Kibobei of Pentecostal Assemblies of God led the congregation in seeking divine intervention urging Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to elect development conscious leaders.

At the Africa Inland Pentecostal Church of Africa in Nairobi, the church service dedicated the country to God with faithful being urged to exercise their democratic right peacefully.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya was confident that the country will have a free, fair and credible poll.

Speaking in Thika during a church service, the team led by its secretary general Rev. Canon Peter Karanja lauded the country’s poll agency IEBC for its preparedness.

He appealed to those dissatisfied with the results to follow legal procedure to avoid plunging the country into anarchy.

Reporting by KBC reporters/Editing by Margaret Kalekye