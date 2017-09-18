IEBC to meet with Jubilee and NASA teams this week

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will meet the Jubilee and NASA teams this week to brief them on the preparedness for the fresh presidential election even as the 17th of October date remains in doubt.

The Commission is said to be considering a possible push of the date to the end of October due to logistical challenges.

The Opposition has however threatened to give the planned meeting a wide berth, saying their demands for irreducible minimums in the management of the elections are non-negotiable.

NASA has also demanded that Safran, the IT Company contracted by IEBC, be blacklisted from participating in the electoral process. Jubilee on the other hand accuses NASA of brinkmanship insisting it is seeking to dictate to the IEBC, an independent Commission.

Meanwhile, the National Super Alliance has ruled out any meeting with the IEBC until its demands are met.

The opposition coalition says IEBC is yet to respond to its letter and therefore it will not take part in any talks with the electoral body.

Among the list of demands by NASA is the blacklisting of the French biometric systems supplier, OT-Morpho, which it claims bribed its way to get the lucrative results transmission tender and should be held accountable for the bungled August 8th presidential election.

According to Raila the bribe money was paid to the parties through a law firm in the city and dispatched to the national government officer in batches. Raila further alleges that the IT company colluded with two telecommunication companies to rig the presidential election.

The opposition which has already called on the French government to institute criminal investigations against two Morpho officials maintain that the tainted company cannot conduct the transmission of fresh election results.

The opposition further maintains that IEBC officials who bungled the last polls must be prosecuted, adding that NASA will only participate in the election once the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC puts its house in order for a level playing field come October.

On its part, OT Morpho has refuted claims of any fraudulent connections and is threatening legal action against the opposition.