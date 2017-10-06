IEBC unveils new team for fresh Presidential election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has unveiled a new team that will now spearhead the October 26th repeat presidential election.

The seven member project team will be headed by Marjan Hussein as the co-coordinator, while Sydney Namulungu and Ann Nderitu will be in charge of the National Tallying Centre and training respectively.

The changes come amid ongoing street protest by the National Super Alliance to force out a section of IEBC officials among them CEO Ezra Chiloba from office accusing them of bungling the August 8th election.

Chiloba has been left out of the new team and it remains unclear which role he will play in the fresh Presidential election. Others left out include Bernard Moseti as well as Silas Rotich.

The team will report directly to the IEBC steering committee headed by Chairman Wafula Chebukati who is the head of voter identification and results transmission technology.

In readiness for the repeat election IEBC has commenced a three days training for all 47 county election managers and 290 returning officers and their deputies.

The election officials were trained on the legal framework governing elections, filling of forms 34As and 34Bs, use of KIEMS machines and transmission of results.

But even as IEBC moves to assure Kenyans of a credible exercise, the European Union has urged NASA and Jubilee to support the Commission in its mandate and embrace dialogue to solve grievances.

The Union says actions and declarations against the IEBC could have an adverse effect on vote outcome.